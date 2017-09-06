VIDEO: Senior Navy RB commit Justin Stevenson pulls a full Houdini on epic touchdown run

Justin Stevenson, a star running back at Taft (Texas) High in San Antonio, did more than rack up big numbers in a Friday face off against area-rival Lee. He did so while channeling Harry Houdini.

With both San Antonio squads in a scoreless, first quarter deadlock, Stevenson was given the ball on a snap from the 32 yard line. He was met in the backfield by a rush of Lee defensive linemen and appeared sure for a loss of yardage. Only Stevenson, a Navy commit, refused to give up on the play.

Instead, the senior went full whirling dervish, spinning his way to temporary freedom before jetting up the left side of the open field en route to a 68-yard touchdown run that set the stage for a riveting contest to come.

In the end, it was Lee that had the last laugh, using a pair of Caleb Englebrecht fourth quarter touchdown runs to cap a 17-point rally in a 24-20 victory. That may not make it easier for Lee’s defense to forget all its missed tackles on Stevenson’s memorable run, but it does at least ensure that Lee is the team that moves forward with an undefeated record, all while Stevenson searches for a way to one-up himself in Week 2.