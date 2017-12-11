VIDEO: Series of violent in-stands fights mars Toledo basketball game

A series of nasty fistfights erupted in the stands at a boys basketball game between Scott and crosstown rival Start.

The skirmishes were all captured by Ohio-based Buckeye Cable Sports Network, which then released the footage to Toledo ABC affiliate WTVG. You can see the violent fights as they evolved below.

According to WTVG, the Toledo Public Schools system has already determined that none of those involved in the brawl are Toledo students. The game was halted while security officials dealt with the outburst but re-started and concluded with a 44-27 Start victory.

There’s been no announcement about any charges or other action against any of the participants in Friday’s fight, though they were all ejected from the premises.

Scott was back in action against Lima Central Catholic on Saturday, a game which finished in another Scott loss, 53-43.