With the Nike EYBL circuit in the Los Angeles area this weekend, a lot of NBA players and other stars have stopped by for a look.

Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan took in a game from California Supreme, the AAU team with the sons of two NBA greats. Shareef O’Neal and Bol Bol. Shareef is the son of Shaquille O’Neal and Bol is the son of Manute Bol.

Here are the highlights courtesy of HoopJourney.