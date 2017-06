There is no doubt that Arizona commit Shareef O’Neal is powerful around the rim. O’Neal is ranked No. 18 overall and the No. 3 prospect in the latest ESPN 100 for the Class of 2018.

In highlights from last weekend from Home Team Hoops, O’Neal breaks out an array of two-handed dunks, reminiscent of his dad, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.