VIDEO: Shareef O'Neal throws down monster alley-oop with dad in front row

Shareef O’Neal returned to action for Crossroads (Santa Monica, Calif.) after missing time with a broken finger in time for the rivalry game with rival Brentwood.

O’Neal had 11 points in the 54-50 victory in front of a packed gym of 900 fans, but the two points that brought the crowd to its feet came off the alley-oop in the video above from BallerVisions. The play even brought a smile of admiration from O’Neal’s dad, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who was sitting in the front row near center court.

Shareef, a 6-10 junior, is in his first year at Crossroads after playing at Windward.

The game also marked the first time that O’Neal and 6-8 Arizona signee Ira Lee played together. Lee, who played at Sierra Canyon and Prolific Prep, returned to Los Angeles and had offseason shoulder surgery. He had 15 points in the win.