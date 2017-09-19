VIDEO: Shenandoah Valley (Pa.) 'Junebug' Karvois turns 4th-and-inches sneak into wild TD run

Here’s a hint to defensive lineman in a fourth-and-innings situation facing off against Shenandoah Valley (Pa.): Make sure you wrap up your tackle on quarterback Joseph ‘Junebug’ Karvois. If you don’t, he’ll make you pay.

Karvois helmed Shenandoah Valley during the team’s most recent setback at Canton (Penn.), a 32-13 loss. At one point in the contest, Shenandoah Valley faced a short-yardage situation near midfield and called on the forward thrust of Karvois, a diminutive 5-foot-9, 170-pound quarterback and middle linebacker who has emerged as a team leader despite being just a sophomore.

After taking the snap and getting a little (maybe illegal?) push from his offensive line, Karvois somehow slipped beneath and between the entire throng of would-be Canton tacklers to escape for a remarkable touchdown run that was equal parts Houdini and Ricky Williams; he was too compact and tough to bring down in the backfield, and once he magically slipped way from all the tacklers he was too quick to be chased down from behind.

As is obvious from the final score, Karvois’ touchdown couldn’t help get Shenandoah Valley over the hump, with the Blue Devils falling to 1-3 with the loss. Still, it provided live insight into what could be the way forward for the program: A little more Karvois and heavy duty front line hat-on-hat blocking schemes and a lot more magic from one of the team’s most compact playmakers.