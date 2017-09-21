VIDEO: Shocking footage shows coaches of same team fight over playing time for autistic 3rd grader

One of the most depressing sports chapters of 2017 recently unfolded in Oklahoma, where a third grade youth football game devolved into frightening farce when a pair of coaches for the same team became embroiled in a vicious fight sparked by whether one’s autistic son deserved to carry the ball during a blowout.

As reported by Tulsa’s News9, three coaches of the Tulsa Union Silver third grade football program have all been suspended for their part in an absolutely astounding brawl that took place during a team game. With the result of the contest long deemed only academic — Union allegedly led Bixby 31-6 — the coaches allegedly became embroiled in an argument over whether a reserve running back should be allowed to carry the ball.

The catch? That running back was the son of one of the coaches in question … and also autistic.

Per earlier News9 coverage, the second coach — the team’s offensive coordinator — told his colleague, “Your son is slow, and he’s not ever gonna run the ball.” That set off the angry tirade which eventually resulted in the fight you see above.

All three men who played any role in the fight have since been suspended from the team for an undisclosed period of time. Based on how violent the brief farrago got, some might say no amount of time short of outright banishment is truly enough.