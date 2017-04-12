VIDEO: Shortstop for No. 13 South Hills (Calif.) makes slick play off ricochet to nail runner at plate

Defense in baseball can so often be about improvisation as much as catching the ones hit right at you.

No better place to look than the above video for proof. With South Hills (West Covina, Calif.), the No. 13 team in the Super 25 national rankings, hosting Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), each run would be crucial. And South Hills senior shortstop Jacob Amaya was just the guy to put in the glove work.

Watch the video (courtesy of Steve Fiorindo) as the third baseman dives for the ball hit down the line, only to have it pop off the bag and up into the air. From what you see in the video frame, it seems like a Mater Dei runner will score.

Not so fast. That’s where Amaya, a Cal State Fullerton commit, zips in from off-screen to scoop the ball up and in one motion flip the ball toward the plate.

South Hills catcher Daniel Genna does a great job securing the throw and getting the tag on the Mater Dei runner, a key play in a 3-0 victory. South Hills improved to 14-3 with the victory.

You can see more of Amaya’s handiwork here, with Tuesday’s nifty play again at the 0:45 mark.

Against Mater Dei, Amaya was Jacob on the Spot, getting himself in the right position to make the athletic play in a big game to keep his team rolling along.