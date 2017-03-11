VIDEO: Shot from 30 feet ends Kansas state semifinal in 6 OTs

How about that sixth OT win for St. John to play in the 2A championship? They won 52-51 over Lawrence-Bishop. pic.twitter.com/LbMDsIrKhO — Michael Stavola (@MichaelStavola1) March 11, 2017

Just wow …

St. John and Bishop Seabury (Lawrence) battled through six overtimes in the Kansas state 2A semifinals on Friday night with a 30-footer by Cole Kinnamon of St. John at the buzzer providing the 52-51 winner.

If you are wondering how a 6-OT game only ended up 52-51, well, there is no shot clock in Kansas.

Regulation ended 39-39. It was 41-41 after the first OT. It was still 41-41 after the fourth OT.

The teams scored in the fourth overtime so they were knotted at 45-45 when the period ended.