VIDEO: Shot from 30 feet ends Kansas state semifinal in 6 OTs

Just wow …
St. John and Bishop Seabury (Lawrence) battled through six overtimes in the Kansas state 2A semifinals on Friday night with a 30-footer by Cole Kinnamon of St. John at the buzzer providing the 52-51 winner.
If you are wondering how a 6-OT game only ended up 52-51, well, there is no shot clock in Kansas.
Regulation ended 39-39. It was 41-41 after the first OT. It was still 41-41 after the fourth OT.
The teams scored in the fourth overtime so they were knotted at 45-45 when the period ended.