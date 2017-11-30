VIDEO: Showing You Some Glove

YSPN360.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

VIDEO: That’s NOT ‘Just Who I Am’

Florida State University head softball coach Lonni Alameda recently provided YSPN360.com members with all a young infielder needs to know about executing underhand flips to a teammate at the bag, assuming said infielder has a fair amount of time to make the play.

But we all know sports isn’t always fair, right? As often as not, time is a luxury you simply don’t have. Nobody knows that better than Coach Lonni, whose exclusive new video provides easy-to-understand drills and instruction on how to save that crucial split-second by making those same flips with your glove instead of your bare hand!

