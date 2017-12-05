VIDEO: Behind the scenes with Sierra Canyon hoops

USA TODAY Sports and Athletic Gaines will bring fans a behind-the-scenes look at an especially intriguing basketball team this season through weekly videos. For a quick preview, check out this reel:

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) boasted its first graduating class as recently as 2009, yet has quickly become a prime destination for elite athletes. This is certainly evident with the boys’ basketball team, which is again packed with talent even though dominant center Marvin Bagley III scuttled his senior year to attend Duke. A ton of talent transferred in, including several players with recognizable names and fascinating backgrounds.

High-flying Kenyon Martin Jr. is a rim-rattling junior forward. Scottie Pippen Jr. is a smooth, savvy facilitator at point guard. And Duane Washington, nephew of former Lakers great Derek Fisher, is a physical two-guard with a soft shooting touch.

Guard Cassius Stanley, one of the top 10 players in the 2019 class and a fixture on last season’s highlight reels, will become eligible the first week of January after transferring from Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.).

Interesting names with riveting game. Catch it all season at USATODAYHSS.com