VIDEO: Some of the best names in the Class of 2017

With national signing day almost here, meet the recruits with the best names pic.twitter.com/IPJVmHRNuG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2017

What’s in a name? On the eve of National Signing Day, enough for some to be featured in this video from Bleacher Report.

Aside from just a name, though, these players have some game to go along. To start the video, the question is posed, “Who has the better name for a quick football player?” Is it a) St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) star and Georgia-commit D’Andre Swift, b) Greece Athena (Greece, N.Y.) wide receiver Kenny Speed or c) Sandalwood (Jacksonville, Fla.) three-star cornerback Ameer Speed?

We’ll let you decide that among yourselves. While not highly recruited, Kenny Speed finished with 1,165 yards on 65 catches, with 10 for touchdowns in helping the Trojans win their first Section V title in 30 years. Ameer Speed lists 38 offers and his decision seems to be down to Georgia or Virginia Tech.

Of course, there is also five-star Alabama quarterback commit Tua Tagovailoa. Tua, however, is short for Tuanigamanuolepola. Say that five times fast.

Then, you’ve got E E Smith (Fayetteville, N.C.) running back Unique Johnson, the alliterative outside linebacker Quondarius Qualls (an early enrollee at West Virginia) and Oklahoma wide receiver commit Charleston Rambo out of Cedar Hill (Texas).

Bleacher Report gives the crown, of course, to Arizona-commit My-King Johnson, a defensive end out of Tempe.

And just think – next year, we’ll have Class of 2018 four-star linebacker Bumper Pool. Another name – with game – we won’t forget.