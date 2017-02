Harvard Westlake (Los Angeles) star Cassius Stanley has shown up often on these pages, which is significant given he’s only a sophomore.

He was at it again last night, helping his team to an 80-62 victory in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 1A playoffs. Stanley finished with 16 points, and, as you can see, some of them were spectacular.

Check out highlights from the game below, courtesy of Baller Visions.