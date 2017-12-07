VIDEO: South Pointe QB, Clemson commit Derion Kendrick proves he is a magician outside the pocket

When USA TODAY Super 25 No. 4 South Pointe cruised past Hartsville 38-14, it wrapped up the program’s fourth-straight state title. As throughout the season, the Stallions were piloted by quarterback Derion Kendrick, a four-star wide receiver prospect committed to Clemson.

Kendrick is more than that. The U.S. Army All-American virtually unstoppable in the open field, as he proved on the touchdown run you see directly below.

Officially, that scoring play came from 35 yards out. He ran much farther than that, and escaped stops he had absolutely no business slipping out of. It was Kendrick’s crowning moment in the state title victory, though not necessarily the single greatest highlight he authored over the course of the season.

It wasn’t the only time Kendrick completely befuddled the poor Hartsville defense, either. It’s not that Hartsville has a porous defense. Quite the opposite. It’s just that Kendrick is that good.

You can catch the full game highlights that back up what Kendrick’s jaw dropping touchdown run gave whisper to. Given Clemson’s depth at quarterback it’s a near certainty that Kendrick will play wide receiver as planned at the next level. Still, if he refined his throwing mechanics and continued to grow in the passing game he sure would seem to have serious shades of Lamar Jackson, wouldn’t he?

We’ll all get the chance to find out starting next fall.