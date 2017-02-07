VIDEO: Special-needs basketball player scores in emotional scene from North Carolina

⚡️ “A showing of sportsmanship from Millbrook & Leesville Road”https://t.co/5j8tPB3kqx — HighSchoolOT.com (@HighSchoolOT) February 7, 2017

Leesville Road and Millbrook, two rival schools in Raleigh, N.C., are longtime rivals.

Monday night, though, they put the rivalry aside to create a heartwarming moment on the basketball court.

While the two varsity squads will meet tonight, Monday was the junior varsity game, and it provided a chance for a moment of sportsmanship as told by HighSchoolOT.com.

Millbrook’s Jayvin Talley is a special needs student, and has been a manager for the junior varsity team. Monday night, he got a chance to dress. Martez Martin, an injured Millbrook player, gave Talley his team shoes so he would match the rest of the team. He wore the jersey of another injured Wildcat, Adam Carey.

With a few minutes left in the game, Davis put Talley in with hopes of Talley scoring. After he missed his first couple of opportunities, Leesville Road junior varsity coach Ishua Benjamin called a timeout.

“I saw him put the kid in and I told the kids, ‘If he gets an opportunity to shoot the ball, let the kid score,'” Benjamin told HighSchoolOT.com. “I just wanted to give him an opportunity to score. It’s bigger than the individuals, it’s bigger than the game, give him a chance.”

During the timeout, Benjamin told his team to turn the ball over and give Talley another chance to score. They turned it over, and this time Talley scored.

“I was excited. I was happy for him. We’re on these kids all the time about doing the right things,” Benjamin said. “Even though we were down, that kid scored and it just felt good to see someone so excited. I was super excited for him.”

Millbrook won the game, 74-61, but the act of sportsmanship from Leesville Road will live on far longer than the game’s score.