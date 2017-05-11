VIDEO: Speedy fifth grader Kamryn Mestas closes huge gap to win 4x100 Track & Field Day relay

Ahh, Track & Field Day, the perfect embodiment of sepia-tinged romanticism of our collective youth. Believe it or not, it’s still going on, and young whipper snappers who will someday scoff at how old Millenials are find themselves in the Field Day spotlight.

@SportsCenter #SCTopTen Kamryn Mestas – 5th grader from Apple Valley, Mn. Anchoring the 4X100 for Diamond Path Elementary at Track&Field Day pic.twitter.com/iQZ6d2aXeQ — Rob Mestas (@robmestas) May 9, 2017

Few may have ever excelled more than fifth grader Kamryn Mestas, an Apple Valley, Minn. kiddo who apparently has some serious afterburners.

That’s Mestas above, making very quick work of an opposing 4×100 relay squad during the Diamond Path Elementary School relays. Unofficially, we had Mestas erasing a 3+ second deficit in 100 meters, most of which he made up in the middle 50.

Regardless of the speed of the other contending anchor, that was some blazing speed by Mestas.

Time will tell what sport, if any, Mestas goes on to pursue in high school and beyond. The good news for the 11-year-old (?) is that he clearly has the speed to compete in whichever sport he chooses.