St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), ranked No. 6 in the Super 25, beat Garces Memorial (Bakersfield), 63-0, on Saturday night. The Braves scored touchdowns five different ways.

Check out this slalom run for a score by Iowa State quarterback commit Re-al Mitchell, who changed directions and then changed directions again and again to get to the end zone.

Mitchell had three carries for 28 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He was 7-for-7 for 116 yards and a TD through the air.