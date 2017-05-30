VIDEO: Sterling (Ill.) OF Jake Alston makes play of the year caliber catch

Sterling High School is pushing on in the Illinois playoffs. They wouldn’t be without the heroics of outfielder Jake Alston.

During a recent game against regional foe Rochelle, Alston was sent back to the warning track, where he took a leaping stab at a long fly ball from a Rochelle hitter.

ICYMI Jake Alston with a #WebGem vs Rochelle Thursday. Well done young man! pic.twitter.com/GBGHSXyRHf — SHS Golden Warriors (@shs_gldnwarrior) May 26, 2017

The ball ended up in Alston’s glove, the batter ended up back in the dugout and Sterling held on to a lead, eventually winning 8-7 on a wild walk-off grand slam.

Given the margin of victory, Alston’s catch may have been as influential as any this year. It was almost as good relative to its quality, too.

Here’s hoping he might have one more in him as Sterling continues to move toward an Illinois title.