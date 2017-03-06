VIDEO: Super soph Cassius Stanley capped Section title with wild windmill slam

Cassius Stanley knows how to finish a game.

Harvard-Westlake 68, Pasadena 58

FINAL – Division 1A Championship@cassius_stanley pic.twitter.com/kygrY87gjN — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 4, 2017

There’s winning a section title, and then there’s winning one with style. Super sophomore Cassius Stanley made sure that Harvard Westlake (Calif.) certainly moved on with style.

In the closing seconds of an impressive 68-58 victory against Pasadena in the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section 1A boys basketball finals, Stanley leaked out on a break, received a quick feed and then elevated for an NBA dunk contest-style windmill slam.

It was epic.

Stanley’s jam was a stylistic capper on a dominant team performance for the entire Harvard Westlake squad. Stanley finished with 16 points and six rebounds, freshman Johnny Juzang had 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and a strong supporting cast paved the way for the Wolverines to hold off a jaw dropping performance by Pasadena superstar Bryce Hamilton, who finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

That wasn’t enough, and Stanley’s dunk just made for an impressive starting point of a state berth celebration that was six years in the works for Harvard Westlake.