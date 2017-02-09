VIDEO: Surveillance shows suspects in theft of Kobe Bryant memorabilia from Pa. high school

After several items long displayed at Kobe Bryant’s alma mater, Lower Merion (Ardmore, Pa.), were stolen over the weekend, police have released surveillance video of the theft.

According to WPVI in Philadelphia, Lower Merion police responded to the high school just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a burglary. Police say numerous items of Bryant memorabilia were removed from a locked display case outside of the school’s gymnasium.

The video surveillance revealed two suspects arriving and forcibly opening an exterior entrance to the building, then making their way to the locked display case known as “Kobe’s Shrine.”

One suspect disabled the lock and removed the glass door from its track, and the suspects then removed numerous items from the display case that included a Bryant replica jersey and a state championship trophy.

UPDATE: Surveillance shows suspects in theft of Kobe Bryant memorabilia from Lower Merion High School https://t.co/7nr3cp5kXt pic.twitter.com/U3goLBDBl2 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 8, 2017

Suspect one is described as wearing a dark colored winter hat, black or blue jacket, dark pants, dark colored shoes with white trim, blue latex gloves and a multi-colored scarf.

The second suspect is described as wearing grey “Jordan” sweatpants labeled on the left pant leg, a dark colored hooded jacket or sweatshirt, a Brooklyn Nets hat with a pompom on top and grey New Balance sneakers, and gloves.