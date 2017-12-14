VIDEO: Tenn. football player surprises coach's son with special gift

A Tenn. high school football coach’s son received a nice birthday surprise recently.

Sam McKamey, the son of Clinton (Tenn.) football coach Randy McKamey, is a student at the school. On Monday, the wheelchair-bound McKamey got called into the team’s film room to receive a special birthday card.

“I pulled out my phone I wanted to see Sam’s reaction getting the gift because when you’re disabled and in a wheelchair like that, it doesn’t happen often,” Randy McKamey told Knoxville’s WVLT-TV.

Sam didn’t know what was in the card, but his dad caught it all on camera. Courtesy of Clinton wide receiver Cody Parker were four tickets to Sunday’s sold-out basketball game between North Carolina and host Tennessee. McKaney is a fan of both teams.

Unbelievable random act of kindness when starting WR Cody Parker gives our son Sam 4 bday tickets to the UT vs UNC BBall Game-Watch reaction pic.twitter.com/hKh1tFVNV6 — Randy Mckamey (@CoachMckamey) December 11, 2017

“I’ve been around the team a lot,” Sam McKamey told WVLT. “They just feel like family to me, they’re like brothers.” “I told Sam I was going to get him something for his birthday, like a basketball, but since there wasn’t a ball for North Carolina around here, I still had to hold up my end,” Parker said. “So I gave him the tickets, and I figured that was better than the basketball anyway.”

Sam told WVLT that going to the game was a dream come true.

“I get to see my two favorite teams play so that’s a real nice treat for me.”

As is so often the case, especially at this time of year, giving the tickets is a treat for the person who handed the gift off as well.

“It really touched me emotionally,” said Parker, “and about made me cry to be honest with you.”