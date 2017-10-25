VIDEO: Tenn. QB throws a touchdown pass to himself

Here’s a little riddle: How does a quarterback throw a 5-yard touchdown pass while scrambling for a 15-yard score at the same time? You are about to find out the answer in video form.

Quarterbacks are more often than not the ultimate assist men, whether they are handing the ball off or delivering it by air. Sometimes, though, the signal caller has to look out for No. 1. That is the situation Pigeon Forge (Tenn.) quarterback Andrew Baiamonte found himself in Friday night at Roane County (Kingston, Tenn.).

As you can see, Pigeon Forge was on the opposing 5-yard line. Baiamonte’s throw was deflected, and he fielded it himself at the 15. Aside from the catch itself, what happened next was pure athletic instinct taking over. Baiamonte avoids roughly five defenders on his way to an improbable touchdown.

The concept of “Treat Yo Self!” was made popular by the late NBC show “Parks and Recreation.” where characters take a day out of their schedule to do things that make them happy.

Baiamonte’s incredible play Friday night (albeit in a 30-14 loss) may have been his own personal “Treat Yo Self” moment.