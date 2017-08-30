VIDEO: Tenn. RB refuses to go down on amazing 80-yard TD run

Just when you thought he wasn't gonna make it out. 👋 (@PioneersRidge) pic.twitter.com/0aa5XFtll8 — Hudl (@Hudl) August 30, 2017

In the fourth quarter of last Friday’s game at Polk County (Benton, Tenn.), East Ridge (Tenn.) running back Kashawn Cosey had run for only three yards all night (h/t to the Cleveland Daily Banner).

That changed in an instant, as you can see in the above video.

Seemingly bottled up at the line, Cosey eludes at least six defenders (by our count). Once he gets past the line of scrimmage, he is off, maintaining his balance along the way by putting his hand on the ground and then outracing the last defender all the way to the end zone.

In the box score, it was an 80-yard jaunt, but to see it is to be even more impressed. The accompanying music from the Hudl video is fitting mayhem for such an improvisational dash to a touchdown.

You can see from his game highlights, courtesy of Hudl, that Cosey does much of his work as a returner on special teams and as a receiver.

At the 0:50 mark, though, we have the play of the game from Cosey: running back.

East Ridge won, 35-32, and Cosey’s one-man effort made all the difference.