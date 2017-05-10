VIDEO: Tenn. shortstop Tre Bailliez turns triple play

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Stewarts Creek senior shortstop Tre Bailliez had quite a night Tuesday in the District 7-AAA baseball tournament winners bracket finals.

He drove home two runs with a double and also was part of turning two double plays in an 7-0 win over Riverdale.

Those plays took a back seat to his biggest feat of the night.

With Stewarts Creek leading 3-0 in the top of the top of the sixth, Riverdale put the first two runners on.

That’s when a line drive was ripped right to Bailliez, who hustled to touch second base for the second out, then fired to first to complete a triple play and end the inning.

“I was thinking double play when I caught it,” said Bailliez. “Then I saw the (runner) going back to first and just took a shot.”