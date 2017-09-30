VIDEO: Tennessee player body slams opponent WWE-style at end of play

Here’s the most drastic overreaction we’ve seen in high school football, possibly all season.

This really just happened at the Sevier County/Gibbs High School football game in TN tonight! Are we in the WWE or High School football??? pic.twitter.com/EtwenPQWXT — Jonathan Crompton (@jcromp8) September 30, 2017

As posted by former Tennessee quarterback Jonathan Crompton, a Sevier County (Tenn.) player picked up and slammed his Gibbs (Tenn.) opponent at the end of a play. According to the Sevier County roster, the player executing a bona fide WWE move is Jeffrey Bersch, a senior defensive end and quarterback, though that has not been confirmed.

It’s unknown whether Sevier County was on offense or defense at the time of the rather egregious infraction, but the fact that the player who allegedly was responsible for the pinning plays as a quarterback on offense would seem to indicate that he was playing defense at the time of the incident.

The incident could have been sparked by Sevier’s frustration at the evolving result; Gibbs rolled to a 42-24 victory, backed by two touchdowns from both running back sWyatt Humphries and Noel Leyva.