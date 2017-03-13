VIDEO: Texas benchwarmers are even more creative than Monmouth viral stars

Forget the Monmouth bench. Who needs those guys when you have Southlake (Texas) Carroll reserves Austin Blanchard and Alex Kietzman?

The Dragons duo, who sit at the end of the Carroll bench, delivered a series of wildly original and involved celebratory antics throughout the course of the 2016-17 season. An Olympic swimming medley relay? Yup, they mocked that. A home run? Of course. A full-on marriage proposal? That was right up their alley, too.

In fact, there didn’t seem to be anything that was above Blanchard and Kietzman giving it a good old fashioned try. In fact, the only way in which they weren’t superior to Monmouth, in our humble opinion, is in the results they were able to inspire from Carroll’s team on the court; the Dragons finished the season an even 14-14.

Will Blanchard and Kietzman actually land a spot on a collegiate bench somewhere in the future? Only time will tell, though there are a number of teams that could do a lot worse than that kind of enthusiasm happily cheering on the end of the pine.