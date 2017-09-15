VIDEO: Texas football coach sends QB to ground in TD celebration gone awry

As a quarterback, you should expect to take some hits. And sometimes, there might be some friendly fire in the form of one of your own team members running into you.

But getting laid out by your coach? After a nice touchdown strike? Probably not a thought that had entered Village (Houston, Texas) QB Kaelin Robinson’s mind. Until last Friday night, that is.

When coach gets a little too excited pic.twitter.com/dhMLGM9Rou — Kaelin Robinson (@K_ROB77) September 12, 2017

Houston has been through a lot with Hurricane Harvey, so it had to be a positive feeling for Robinson and his teammates to get back into football with a 22-12 win over Tomball (Texas) Christian.

Laughter is also a good medicine in times of trouble. And right here, you have to have a laugh at the expense of a TD celebration gone wrong. It would appear Robinson found the moment funny as well.

He is 6'8 380 😂 he used to play in the NFL 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/GiyUMaotq5 — Kaelin Robinson (@K_ROB77) September 13, 2017

As far as we know, Robinson is A-OK to play Friday night vs. St. Joseph Catholic. We expect a nice high-five or a firm handshake after touchdowns this time around.