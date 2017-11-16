VIDEO: Texas junior girls basketball star drills buzzer-beater from just inside half court

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s now officially basketball season; we’ve seen our first ridiculous, one-handed half court buzzer beater.

During the Tuesday girls basketball game between Keller Fossil Ridge (Texas) and area foe Mansfield, junior Lauren Laymance stepped up during the final few seconds of the third period and wisely tossed up a massive buzzer-beater from just inside the half court line.

You can see video of just the possession including the shot above, with full game highlights available below.

It was wise to even attempt the shot considering the meager moments that were left on the clock. It became a lot more wise when the ball slipped through the hoop, even if it wasn’t enough to earn the Panthers a victory; Mansfield eventually pulled away for a 59-53 victory.

“I was proud that Lauren was aware of the clock situation,” Fossil Ridge coach Stacy Henson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I honestly think she was hoping to draw contact and simply launched the ball. She loves those last second shots. It was a good momentum boost going into the half.”