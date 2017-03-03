VIDEO: Texas lineman Joseph Pena squats jaw-dropping 1,005 pounds

Need I say more ….. #1005 🤘👌💪 A post shared by pena (@_hollapena) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:36am PST

Joseph Pena first landed on our radar at USA TODAY High School Sports when he squatted a state-record 930 pounds. Now he’s topped his own mark, and left more jaws on the floor in the process.

In the final days of February, Pena squatted 1,005 pounds at a weightlifting event. As noted by Muscle and Fitness, Pena’s lift was aided by a single-ply squatting suit and a lifting belt, but still: 1,005 pounds!

Pena has earned his widest attention for his weight lifting exploits, but he also continues to be an aspiring college football player. The 6-foot, 340-pounder is a senior at San Antonio Holy Cross High School, and could still land on a collegiate roster somewhere; he hopes to eventually become a college football coach.

For now, Pena will continue dominating the prep weightlifting circuit. It’s something that clearly comes naturally.