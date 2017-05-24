VIDEO: Texas pitcher Chase Piper, teammates pull off perfect hidden ball trick to pick off runner

The above clip illustrates teamwork at its most creative level. It’s an illustration of some well-orchestrated, well-designed sleight of hand.

Last Friday, Hendrickson (Pflugerville, Texas) pitcher Chase Piper was the one who got to pull off the chicanery during a 4-2 win over Austin’s Anderson High in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal in Georgetown, Texas.

As the Austin American-Statesman reports, Anderson’s Cole Ross legged out an infield single and was awarded second on an obstruction call with two outs in the sixth inning. That’s when Piper employed a play that had been in his and the team’s proverbial back pocket.

As you can see above, Piper whirled and faked the pickoff throw to second. The infielders then appeared to chase the errant throw, and as Ross came off the bag, Piper ran toward the base and tagged the runner out as he tried to get back to second.

As you can see, the entire Hendrickson dugout was fired up by the play, spilling out onto the field.

Thank the Hendrickson catcher for the nifty call.

“To tell you the truth, it was called by my catcher (Ryan Bishop),” Piper told the American-Statesman. “It was a play we worked on it practice but never had a chance to use it in the game until now. With the noise after the delay, it was the perfect call.”

The hidden ball trick can come in many forms, and sometime a team will only get one chance at a great one. Piper and his Hendrickson teammates made their one chance count.