VIDEO: Texas school districts investigating in-game basketball brawl

SILSBEE, Texas – Silsbee and Little Cypress-Mauriceville (Texas) are looking over video footage after a fight broke out during a game between the Battlin’ Bears and the Tigers on Tuesday night.

The fight occurred in the second quarter with Silsbee leading 42-28 causing the game to be called and Silsbee to be declared the winner due to forfeit.

Players from both of the teams were ejected which caused the game to get canceled.

A video was shot during the incident and appears to show the benches clear during a fight.

A clip of part of that video posted to Facebook shows a Silsbee player punch a LC-M player from behind.

On Wednesday, the Silsbee player tweeted an apology for his part in the fight.

A man named Tyler Dixon was watching the game that night and explained the video only shows the end of the fight. He said he saw a player for LCM throw the first punch.

“They just ran out on the court trying to help everybody but punches were thrown on both sides,” said Dixon.

He said it only took a matter of seconds before the court was filled with angry fans.

“The coaches were off the bench, some LCM fans ran out to the court and they tried to be peacemakers but Silsbee fans got mad and they ran out to the court too,” said Dixon.

Neither school district would confirm details about the fight. In a statement released to 12News LC-M principal Todd Loupe said “We are reviewing footage and will take appropriate action.

We did call the game because of our student’s safety and will take disciplinary action when we have all the facts.”

Silsbee ISD also released a statement on the game: