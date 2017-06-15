VIDEO: Texas Tech commitment video for 3-star DT John Graves features serious production

John Graves may be a three-star prospect, but he taps into five-star production quality when he’s making a major announcement.

On Wednesday, Graves committed his collegiate future to Texas Tech. He announced his decision via a highly produced personal video, documenting his trail from Blue Springs, Mo. to Lancaster, Texas — where he’ll theoretically play his senior season — to, theoretically, Lubbock, Texas. He chose Lubbock ahead of scholarship offers from Memphis, New Mexico State and UTSA as well as significant attention from power programs across the nation.

The dawn of a new era…listen to my story @webofootball1 @WEBOrecruiting1 pic.twitter.com/QZBPMzNzRY — John Graves III (@Teamforty7John) June 15, 2017

Most impressively, Graves’ video looked like it could have been produced by documentarian Ken Burns, if Burns were ever enlisted to shoot a music video. It includes audio of a phone conversation in front of a black screen, slowed video highlights displayed in black and white to ramp up the drama behind the event. Then, it revealed the Texas Tech decision with a series of gunshots, a coded reference to Tech fans’ guns up hand gesture.

Of course, now that he’s made his decision, Graves can focus on his senior season, his lone campaign at Lancaster. That doesn’t mean he’ll definitely follow through on his pledge to Texas Tech, though Red Raiders fans should hope he does.

Given the method behind his commitment announcement, he seems like the kind of player who could quickly become a cult legend in Texas Tech’s red and black.