VIDEO: Texas third baseman Connor Clark makes Superman-style catch for key out in district title game

@connorclark82 with the highlight reel play. Final game of season. District Championship on the line. #ESPNtop10 pic.twitter.com/8J7DCUrRqM — Preston Proctor (@prestongproctor) April 29, 2017

Late April and early May are playoff time in Texas high school baseball, which means it’s high time for young would-be superstars to break out and prove they are capable of clutch plays.

It sure looks like Connor Clark has clutch written all over him.

Clark, a senior at Whitehouse High School in Texas, came charging in to make one of the plays of the season in a district championship game. Clark went full extension for a key grab and out.

The catch didn’t earn a district crown for Whitehouse, but it did provide a potential capper for the season highlight reel while adding a bit of lift and momentum as the Wildcats head into the bi-district playoffs against Rudder.