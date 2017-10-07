VIDEO: Texas WR Stefan Cobbs Jr. makes a TD catch you have to see

A year after doing this, and just a week after doing this, Fossil Ridge (Keller, Texas) wide receiver Stefan Cobbs Jr. was at it again Friday night.

The 6-foot, 170-pound three-star recruit performed his latest feat of reception magic in the Panthers’ 28-3 win over Abilene, pulling in a one-handed TD with a defender draped all over him.

Thanks to the video from Katy ISD Athletics’ Twitter feed (@KISDAthletics), we can see Cobbs pull down the touch pass from quarterback Cobe Craft with one hand in the back of the end zone to put the Panthers up 21-3. It was part of a six-catch, 94-yard, two-TD night for Cobbs.

Need more great Cobbs highlights? Here’s one more from earlier in the season, for good measure.

Fossil Ridge is now 6-0, and Cobbs’ dynamic receiving is a major reason.