VIDEO: That's NOT 'Just Who I Am'

Young athletes tell themselves all sorts of things that hold them back, and they often allow others to do the same. In the fifth video installment of his exclusive series on correcting destructive self-messaging, YSPN360.com mental-game guru Tim Dixon isn’t having any of this negative nonsense. He’s a truth-teller, and the sooner you start taking his advice and better understanding — and reinforcing — the truth about yourself, the better you’ll be when the bell rings!

