VIDEO: The bat flip and strut after a walk-off grand slam was even more impressive than the hit itself

When Ben Bergeron got the pitch he was looking for, he didn’t wait He let it fly.

That’s how Bergeron found himself trotting around the base paths following a dramatic and overpowering game-winning grand slam for Brusly (La.), which pushed past Parkview Baptist, 14-12, thanks to Bergeron’s last act heroics.

Given the force with which Bergeron made contact with the ball, there’s no wonder that he took his time, tossed the bat aside and then trotted around the bases to be joined at home plate by his ecstatic teammates.

Here are a pair of alternate views of Bergeron’s monster shot.

That was one serious shot. Here’s hoping we get to see it again sometime in the near future.