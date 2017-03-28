VIDEO: The country's best high jumper resides in Oklahoma

Vernon Turner, a senior at Yukon High School (OK), cleared a US #6 all-time height in the HJ with his 7'5" mark.https://t.co/cY06cIr4Is pic.twitter.com/K0NkvRmbRV — MileSplit US (@milesplit) March 24, 2017

There is having a spring in your step, and then there is whatever Yukon (Okla.) senior Vernon Turner has.

Turner had already had one of the highest jumps in the country by a high school athlete when he cleared 7 feet earlier this year, according to The Oklahoman. And nobody else in the country during the young track and field season had leapt higher than 7-1.

On Friday, Turner changed that – with room to spare. Already the state record holder, Turner outdid himself as he broke his own state record and bested the year’s top national mark by 4 inches with a jump of 7-5 at the Claremore Zebra Invitational.

There is a good chance that Turner, who has committed to Oklahoma, has actual springs in his calves. It is hard to come to any other conclusion when watching the video. Here’s another look.

Prior to Turner’s jumps of 7-4 and then 7-4 ½ last spring, the Oklahoma state record had been 7-3 1/2, held by Alfred Neale of Muskogee (2000).

According to Track And Field News, Turner’s jump of 7-5 is tied for the sixth-highest ever by a high school athlete. The national record is held by Andra Manson of Brenham (Texas), who jumped 7-7 in 2002. Expect the future Sooner to try to make a run at the record.

While not quite yet at Turner’s 7-5 status, Tyler Cronk of Kentridge (Kent, Wash.) also put forth a standout effort last weekend, leaping 7-1. The News Tribune (Tribune) reported Cronk’s feat.

Hops. Ups. Lift. Whatever you call it, Turner and Cronk have it in spades. And the spring is still young.

Watch for falling records.