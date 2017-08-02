VIDEO: The Jenks (Okla.) summer training highlight video will make you want to run through a wall

Jenks (Okla.) High is one of the Sooner State’s traditional football powers, so it’s no surprise that the team would be engaging in aggressive summer training and documenting much of it for posterity. It’s the aggressive edit job on the program’s summer highlight reel that truly stands out.

A 3:35 effort which features weight lifting, speed drills, strength exercises incorporating logs and, perhaps most importantly, backing tracks that feel ripped straight out of a Hans Zimmer Oscar-winning.

It’s all incredibly dramatic and motivating for the season ahead.

Jenks is attempting to return to the Class 6A-I summit a year after falling to crosstown archrival Tulsa Union in the state semifinals. The belt on the tackling dummy early in the video is a reminder of what they’re after.

Based on the early returns, we certainly won’t be the ones to tell the Trojans they aren’t getting back in the months ahead.