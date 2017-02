Spartanburg Day (S.C.) moved into the semifinals of the state tournament with a 77-40 win against Pee Dee Academy (Mullins, S.C), and Zion Williamson, of course, stole the show.

Here’s a sampling of some of his best dunks from the night.

Someone tried to jump with Zion Williamson 😂 @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/JaPNS29r8o — Overtime (@overtime) February 22, 2017

Williamson finished with 35 points.