VIDEO: The latest LeBron James Jr. mixtape showcases even more NBA-level passing and vision

LeBron James Jr. is still years away from suiting up for a college basketball team, let alone taking center stage in the NBA. That doesn’t mean we can’t collectively gawk at his remarkable skill set while he’s still in middle school.

“Bronnie,” as he’s referred to by family members, continues to daze with his ball handling, court vision and accurate shooting from deep while competing with the North Coast Bluechips, the AAU squad on which he stars. The Bluechips were competing at the annual Speice MLK Tournament in Fort Wayne, Indiana where the highlight reel you see above was filmed over the course of a couple days.

Of course, the most impressive part about the highlight, by far, is that it would be impressive for a member of the Class of 2018 or 2019. Bronnie James is a member of the Class of 2023; he’s still six years away from his senior campaign.

All of this reinforces, again, that the college coaches who have allegedly extended him scholarship offers — Kentucky coach John Calipari and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski among them — have not gone crazy. Getting a scholarship offer to the younger LeBron James is starting to feel like just as safe a proposition as extending free tuition to LeBron James Sr. some 15 years ago.