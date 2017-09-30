VIDEO: Miami Northwestern's drill team is accused of dressing up and dancing like strippers. Was it exploitation or art?

The Miami Northwestern Golden Girls dance team is known for its athletic dance routines and elaborate costumes. Now some feel the unit has gone too far with uniforms and a dance routine that have been accused of imitating ‘strippers.’

The outfits and routine in question were used during Northwestern’s victory against crosstown rival and fellow Miami football power Booker T. Washington. You can see the entire routine and performance below:

While the Week 3 routine may be seen as too risqué, it’s not a complete aberration for the Golden Girls, as noted by the Instagram account @prettybrowndancers. The dance crew has also dressed in full dresses, daishikis and belly tops for past performances, so their latest outfits can be cast as just another artistic interpretation by former Heat dancer turned Northwestern coordinator Tracy Young Byron.

For her part, Young-Byron defended the outfits and the routine and celebrated their viral emergence, even if it came amidst criticism that it had sexualized its teenage performers.

“I’m old fashioned, and I believe that’s too sexy,” Jerry Byrd, the father of a Northwestern student, told Miami news network WSVN. “There are a lot of bad people out there that will look at that and take it a different way. I have two daughters I deal with, and I don’t allow that.”