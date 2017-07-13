VIDEO: There's a new Jeremy Lin lighting up prep basketball

Jeremy Lin is a combo guard who has good range, can create his own shot and has an uncanny knack for finding the open man even when there’s no room for an entry pass.

And no, this Jeremy Lin doesn’t play for the Nets.

As captured in action at the Ball is Life Junior All-American Camp, the younger Jeremy Lin is a 14-year-old who displayed excellent court vision and impressive accuracy on deep shots. You can see highlights from his performance above.

Naturally, it’s far too early to determine if the younger Lin will approach anything like his forebear. He’s certainly off to a strong start.