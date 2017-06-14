VIDEO: These jukes from 2019 prospect Jathan Washington will get you in a football mood

As we are now in mid-June, it is the time of year where the football fix gets harder and harder to come by. Thankfully, we have Mountain Pointe (Az.) rising junior Jathan Washington to help remind us a new season will be here in no time.

At a 7-on-7 tournament at Arizona State University last weekend, Washington showcased a serious case of the quicks. Watch the above video, as Washington catches a pass near the sideline and then stops on a dime to change direction and shake a defender. It’s a serious juke, and a football move on which we are glad the camera phone was rolling.

Washington doesn’t stop there, as he stays low and chops his feet to elude several more players on his way to the end zone. We look forward to seeing what Washington will do once the pads are on for his junior season at Mountain Pointe.