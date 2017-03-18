VIDEO: This athletic ref throws down dunk during a timeout

This basketball official might have more game than the some of the players in the game he’s officiating.

In a dunk contest-worthy move during a timeout, the ref throws the ball up and then catches it and hammers it through with one hand.

The move tears the house down and also impresses both teams as players stream on to the court. We especially love the one player who busts from the huddle and basically circles the court in excitement.

The video was posted on Instagram by Josh Philips, who is part of the Lubbock Titans basketball in Texas.