VIDEO: This bat flip from Georgia star Jason Hinchman is absolutely savage

There are bat flips and then there are bat flips. This one from Jason Hinchman falls in the later category.

Hinchman is senior star for Alexander High in Georgia, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds of pain. He’s about as solid a prospect “on the hoof” as you’ll see, with serious power that he draws from such a sizable frame. He demonstrated that in a recent game, then celebrated by tossing his bat to the moon.

That’s not much of an exaggeration. Hinchman’s bat flip may have been the biggest seen in North America since Jose Bautista’s remarkable toss following a playoff dinger against the Rangers in the 2015 postseason.

We don’t know if Hinchman’s Alexander squad won the game that featured the bat flip. If you ask us, they should have based on the bat flip alone.