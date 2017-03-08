VIDEO: This Devin Gilmore poster jam from Mississippi Independent Schools title game is jaw dropping

Mississippi Association of Independent Schools Overall State Championship game @SportsCenter #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/mkR7q2FGvC — MRA Athletics (@MRAAthletics) March 6, 2017

Devin Gilmore is a senior small forward for Mississippi Independent Schools powerhouse Madison-Ridgeland Academy. The MRA star helped lead his school to a Mississippi Association of Independent Schools state title, and punctuated his performance with one of the dunks of the season.

That’s Gilmore in the clip above, taking a fast break and turning it into an instant SportsCenter classic. Hartfield senior Dustin Qualls – who lost the ball on the other end — made a valiant rush back to try and stop Gilmore’s highlight reel flush, to no avail. In fact, he was very much punished for his effort, the victim of Gilmore’s rise and rather dramatic flush.

The bucket accounted for two of Gilmore’s game-high 29 points, to go with 13 rebounds in a rather remarkable double-double in MRA’s 73-42 rout of Hartfield. It wasn’t his only dunk either, as the Jackson Clarion-Ledger reported he finished the game with five massive jams. Explosive would be an understatement.

What now for Gilmore? He still hopes to land a spot on a college roster, but for me he’s happy to celebrate his final high school state title, and a relationship with MRA coach Richard Duease that he clearly cherishes.

“I think I played great, but it was not just about me, it was about my team. I’m glad I was able to come out and contribute and help them get the W,” Gilmore told the Clarion-Ledger. “It’s just something about Coach Duease that makes a group of guys closer and closer every day. That’s the best coach I’ve ever played for and it’s just us coming together as a brotherhood in general.”