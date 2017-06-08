VIDEO: This is the appropriate reaction for a first true Little League HR

Remember when you were first starting Little League and everyone dreamed of a deep ball that bought enough time to circumnavigate the bases? That was the best anyone could dream of because so few had ever seen a true, out-of-the-park deep shot home run.

This youngster got one, and he almost didn’t know what to do with himself.

According to Twitter user Hollie Tolle, the young baseball player in the video above — Caleb Pringle — is 10 years old. He has a pretty solid power stroke, and he got all of an opponent’s pitch, sending it out to deep center.

Yet it wasn’t the hit itself that was most notable. It was the way Pringle reacted when he realized his stroke had sent the ball out of the park.

Mind blowing.

Pringle’s shot was so notable that it actually landed a spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter. It’s hard to tell whether Pringle’s deep ball was a matter of good luck or the start of a number of homers to come. At the age of 10 Pringle surely doesn’t even know if he’ll continue to play baseball in the long run.

For now, he and his family can take great pride in his home run, and all the attention it and his reaction rightfully earned him.