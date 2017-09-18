VIDEO: This JV touchdown pass from Bethlehem Freedom (Pa.) might be the best of 2017 so far

You know the cheesy motivational picture of a frog who is being swallowed by a pelican extending his arms from the bird’s gullet and choking the water fowl? Well, here’s the football highlight equivalent of that:

Meet Bethlehem Freedom (Pa.) junior varsity quarterback A.J. Fletcher and wide receiver Patrick Gill. During the Patriots’ game against Easton, Fletcher found himself on the wrong end of a brutally effective pass rush. He tried to scamper wide but couldn’t escape impressive pursuit from the Easton defensive front seven.

But did you peep the spiral👀 JV really showed out tonight CONGRATS THE DUB!! #OW pic.twitter.com/ZCNHLLtw6E — Kyree Marshburn (@lightsonree) September 12, 2017

Yet just when it appeared Fletcher was going to absorb a sack with nowhere to go the youngster pulled a rabbit out of a hat, flinging the ball downfield in the direction of the end zone, where teammate Patrick Gill just so happened to be waiting.

Touchdown, and one heck of a memorable one, for Freedom.

The highlight is one of the more indelible plays of 2017, and maybe even recent memory, because of Fletcher’s ability to slip out of the grasp of his defenders as if he was covered in oil. It was a miracle that Fletcher avoided a sack; it was divine intervention that the play resulted in a touchdown.

Will it be the touchdown pass of the year? It’s far too early to know, though this much is true: It should at least be under consideration.