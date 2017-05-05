VIDEO: This lacrosse dodge is the most jaw dropping thing you'll see all week

What a Florida lacrosse player accomplishes in the video you see here is not supposed to be humanly possible.

It’s hard for a non-scoring move to outshine a solid goal-scoring shot, but it may be impossible for anything to top what Michael “Mikey” Clinton accomplished in a game during the closing days of February. The highlight resurfaced again this week after it was discovered and tweeted by the lacrosse clips account.

Clinton took the ball up the left sideline, but should have been shut down by an onrushing long stick which had him squared up for a hit or a check that would create a loose ball.

Instead, the Boca Raton midfielder dropped that would-be defender with a nasty toe drag move, then immediately switched his stick behind his back as he dodged around a second would-be defender.

Clinton’s dodge ultimately led to a rip-roaring shot, too, with the South Florida native providing the decisive assist for a big goal.

That a player with legitimate lacrosse trick shot skills is emerging as a prospect from the state of Florida says all that needs to be known about the expansion and spread of lacrosse today. At least one social media user indicated that Clinton is set to attend Florida, where he would presumably be part of the school’s club lacrosse program.

And if he doesn’t? Clinton could spend the year in a post-graduate program preparing for life at Syracuse, Johns Hopkins, or anywhere else that needs an explosive, instinctive and creative budding lacrosse player.