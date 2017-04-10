USA Today Sports

VIDEO: This lacrosse goal from Connecticut is absolutely brilliant

We’re in the midst of lacrosse season, so it’s about time we started receiving some significant highlights. The one you see above couldn’t have come soon enough.

That’s New Canaan’s Ryan O’Connell, the North Carolina-committed striker, lighting up the Wilton defense. O’Connell received the ball at the top of the key, flicked a behind-the-back shot without any warning and watched it slip past Wilton’s goalie.

The goal was a spark for New Canaan, which eventually escaped from the match up with a 9-8 win thanks to a goal from New Canaan’s Graham Braden with just 11 seconds remaining.

Now opponents know that O’Connell has that behind-the-back shot in his bag of tricks. It’ll be fun to see if he tries to pull it out again before the season wraps.

